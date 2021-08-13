Watch
NewsPodcastsVoices

Actions

Voices for Change: No vaccine ... no matter what

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
Voices for Change
Voices For Change.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 06:01:02-04

The delta variant is causing an increase in cases in Ohio and around the country. The head of the CDC now calls this "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The numbers back her up. Nearly all deaths are among unvaccinated patients. Yet a recent survey revealed that almost half of all unvaccinated Americans say they have no plans to get the shot. Discussing this issue are Todd Fenlason, a former healthcare worker who can't get the shot because of an allergy issue, and Dr. Lynn Milliner, who works in pediatrics at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Listen here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.