Voices for Change: No vaccine ... no matter what

The delta variant is causing an increase in cases in Ohio and around the country. The head of the CDC now calls this "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The numbers back her up. Nearly all deaths are among unvaccinated patients. Yet a recent survey revealed that almost half of all unvaccinated Americans say they have no plans to get the shot. Discussing this issue are Todd Fenlason, a former healthcare worker who can't get the shot because of an allergy issue, and Dr. Lynn Milliner, who works in pediatrics at MetroHealth Medical Center.

