Voices for Change - Owning the Future: Women Entrepreneurs

Voices for Change
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 20, 2023
Black female entrepreneurs earn an average of $24,000 compared to $142,900 among all female-owned businesses. Women of color were denied business-related relief funds 2 to 3 more times than white or male business owners. Since 2020, women of color (13%) have received less business-related financial assistance from banks and institutions than men. And yet there are many successful women entrepreneurs who are doing it and doing it well. Joining to discuss are Nicole Liatos, senior director of the Women's Business Center of Ohio; seven-figure CEO Tenora Mia Edwards; and Renay and Tracy Fowler of Fashions by Fowler.

