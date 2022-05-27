Watch
Voices for Change: Racially motivated massacres and the media

Voices for Change
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 27, 2022
Racially motivated massacres like the one that just occurred in Buffalo are a painful reminder of the evil that exists in this country. In this case, an 18-year-old gunman had specific plans to kill as many Black people as he could. Today on Voices for Change we want to express and discuss how Black journalists feel when stories like this erupt, and our job is to process and deliver information objectively, even though it's hitting us hard, personally. Joining Danita are her colleagues at News 5 who are Black and biracial to give their honest thoughts on how stories like this affect them: anchor DaLaun Dillard, reporter Camryn Justice, news planning editor Helen Maynard and operations technician Dennis Cavin.

