Voices for Change: Silent Suffering ... Giving Voice to the Pain in the Pulpit

Voices for Change
Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 24, 2021
CLEVELAND — We talk about coronavirus every day, but there's another pandemic in the land -- mental illness. How do pastors effectively manage their mental and emotional health when they are expected to be a 24-hour ER for the broken and the hopeless? Raising their voices to discuss are Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins, Senior Pastor and Teacher/South Euclid United Church of Christ in South Euclid; Rev. Jeremy Wanton, Senior Pastor of East View United Church of Christ, Shaker Heights; Dr. Tyffani Monford Dent of Monford Dent Consulting in Garfield Hts., a licensed psychologist, motivational speaker, and author.

