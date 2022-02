When the news broke that a former Miss USA, 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst, committed suicide, many were shocked, and they were left wondering why. Joining Danita to discuss are Dr. Cynthia Woods, the Clinical Director/CEO of Foundational Counseling Sevices in Beachwood; and Lynette Haggins-Mother, a mother, wife, church leader, manager — and survivor of a suicide attempt.

Listen here: