According to CDC data, nearly 57% of American teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade. Youth mental health has continued to worsen—with stark increases in widespread reports of harmful experiences among teen girls. Joining Danita to discuss are Robyn Hill, a licensed therapist, author and speaker; and Liz Ferro, founder of Girls With Sole.

