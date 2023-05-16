Watch Now
Voices for Change: Teens Rethinking Work

News 5
Voices for Change
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 16, 2023
New research reveals that teens are thinking differently when it comes to their future in the workplace. They value work they enjoy over work that pays well. They're also very concerned about student loan debt. Their most desired jobs: health care, and social media influencer.

Joining Danita to discuss are 18-year-old Karson Suppes, who started her own business "Safe Chain" through Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio; and Lori McCleese, President of Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio.

