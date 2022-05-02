Voices for Change: The Kids Are Not OK

CLEVELAND — Half of all high school students surveyed report feeling sad or hopeless almost every day and no longer do their usual activities, while 47 percent of lesbian, gay and bisexual teens said they had seriously considered committing suicide. But there is a thread of hope. Teens who feel a genuine connection to other people report better levels of mental health. The pandemic is putting in full view that our kids are not OK. Joining us to talk about the problems and solutions are Robyn Hill of Robyn Hill Counseling & Professional Development Services, a speaker, author, licensed therapist and personal growth teacher with a personal focus on emotional wellness and soul-care; and Amy Mansfield, Facilitator of the Queer Youth Initiative at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ plus youth ages 11-20. It provides youth with a network of support and opportunities to express themselves.

Additional Resources:

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

https://lgbtcleveland.org/

https://www.robynhillservices.com/