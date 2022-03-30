Voices for Change: The M Suite -- Millennial Women in the Workforce

The culture of our workforce is being challenged and changed by young women who want employers to address issues like diversity, mental health and family dynamics. They are also in need of women who have been where they are, to mentor them. We're highlighting a program that creates a safe space for millennial women to grow personally and professionally. Joining the show are Alexandria Johnson Boone, founder and chairwoman of the Women of Color Foundation and creator of The "M" Suite; and ChiChi Nkemere, founder and director of strategy at Enlightened Solutions.

