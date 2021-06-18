Voices for Change: The Returning to Work Blues

Covid restrictions have been lifted. Half of all American adults are vaccinated. People are going back to the office. For many, home was a safe zone, and now we must engage and process the various energies that occupy your same space. What about the people who never left the building and now must adjust to the return of follow office workers? It sounds like the makings of a song. Call it the "The Returning to Work Blues."

Joining Danita to discuss this timely topic are clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic, Dee White, who is starting a new job that entails a return to the office, and Davreen Dixon, an immunocompromised individual who works in Washington and recently returned to work in the office one day a week.

Listen here: