Voices for Change: What happened to the dream? Police reform in America.

The police never asked Tyre Nichols for his license. Never asked for the car registration. Snatched him out of the car and began beating him. In Memphis, the city where they slayed the Dreamer, what has happened to the Dream? Here to discuss police reform in America are Brenda Bickerstaff, a community activist from Black Lives Matter whose brother was fatally shot by police and whose niece died in police custody; and Dr. Ronnie Dunn, the Executive Director of the Diversity Institute and an Associate Professor of Urban Studies at Cleveland State University.

