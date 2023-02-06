Watch Now
NewsPodcastsVoices

Actions

Voices for Change: What happened to the dream? Police reform in America.

Voices For Change.png
News 5
Voices for Change
Voices For Change.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 06:00:46-05

The police never asked Tyre Nichols for his license. Never asked for the car registration. Snatched him out of the car and began beating him. In Memphis, the city where they slayed the Dreamer, what has happened to the Dream? Here to discuss police reform in America are Brenda Bickerstaff, a community activist from Black Lives Matter whose brother was fatally shot by police and whose niece died in police custody; and Dr. Ronnie Dunn, the Executive Director of the Diversity Institute and an Associate Professor of Urban Studies at Cleveland State University.

Listen here:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.