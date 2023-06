In 2023, there have been over 270 mass shootings in the U.S. Homicides and robberies with firearms are up over 14 percent in Cleveland compared to last year. Today on Voices for Change, Danita poses the same question Marvin Gaye asked 52 years ago: What's going on? Joining to discuss are Myesha Watkins, executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance; and Ameer Tolliver, 17 years old and a recent graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

