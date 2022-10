On this episode of Your Health Matters, sponsored by Summa Health, Dr. Kristina Gulotta spoke with Sara Carnes about breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so breast surgeon Dr. Gulotta spoke about the disease itself, risk factors for breast cancer, and what you can do to minimize your risk.

Learn more about Summa Health’s High Risk Breast Clinic here.

Watch the podcast in the video player above and listen below: