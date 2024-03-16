Philadelphia suburb told to shelter-in-place after triple shooting

Three people were killed in a series of shootings in a suburban Philadelphia township Saturday morning, prompting police to issue a shelter-in-place order for its residents.

Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, said officers were dispatched to a residence on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown at around 8:52 a.m. following a report of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation determined that 26-year-old Andre Gordon, driving a stolen vehicle, shot and killed two individuals who lived at that residence, police said in a news release.

Shortly after, Gordon allegedly shot and killed a third person at a separate home on Edgewood Lane, according to police.

At around 9:13 a.m., he allegedly carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Morrisville. The driver was not injured, authorities said.

Police said it is believed that Gordon knew the three people he allegedly shot.

Gordon is still at large and was last seen driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, with Pennsylvania license plate KFR 1534, and a 'Namaste' sticker in white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper, pictured below.

Officers believe Gordon is armed with the assault rifle he allegedly used to shoot and kill three people, and that he could be in possession of other weapons.

Bucks County had issued a shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. Saturday along with Falls Township Police, encouraging residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows. Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area's Target store and other businesses had chosen to close as well.

The county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled following the shelter-in-place order as well. The county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled.

