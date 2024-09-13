Trump calls conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer a 'free spirit' and 'supporter'

Former President Donald Trump described Laura Loomer as a "supporter" when pressed about his relationship with the controversial right-wing activist.
"She speaks very positively of the campaign," the Republican nominee for president said. "Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit."
Loomer, who has called the 9/11 terrorist attacks an "inside job," joined Trump at a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to honor the lives lost 23 years ago.
During a press conference in Southern California on Friday, Trump said he wasn't familiar with Loomer's past remarks.
"I don't even know what she said, but I'll go take a look and put out a statement later on," Trump said.
In addition to facing criticism from Democrats, Republicans have also been vocal about Loomer's association with Trump.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis called Loomer a "crazy conspiracy theorist" who divides Republicans.
"A DNC plant couldn't do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump's chances of winning re-election," the Republican said on X.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is no stranger to controversy, made a similar comment on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday.
"Her rhetoric, her tone, does not match the base, does not match MAGA, does not match most Republicans I know, and I'm completely denouncing it," she said.
Loomer told The Associated Press that she was invited by the campaign to attend the 9/11 event with Trump. It was not the first time she had been seen on Trump's plane. She also attended last week's debate with the former president.