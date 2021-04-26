Virtual gun range in Medina sees surge in business

MEDINA, Ohio — Engage Virtual Range in Medina opened about six months before the state shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic—but now in 2021, it's seeing a boost in business.

“We’re crawling back out, “said Chad Wilson, founder of Engage Virtual Range.

There are several reasons for that recent boost in business, he said.

There were nearly five million new gun owners last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The surge in sales coupled with soaring costs of ammunition is helping put business back on target.

“With the cost of ammo right now, everything that we do uses lasers, it has a shot detection system that is able to simulate a realistic firearm so we can do training without any sort of ammunition requirements,” Wilson said. “If you’re familiar with a golf simulator, we’re a simulator that uses firearms for training competitions, recreation and entertainment purposes."

Business is going so well, there are plans to open a second location in Avon Lake. The grand opening is set for May 8 at 32864 Pin Oak Parkway.

Engage Virtual Range in Medina is located at 5035 Beach Road.

