Simone Biles wins first competition in her return to gymnastics

The women’s gymnastics GOAT is back on top of the podium.

Simone Biles took home first place in the U.S. Classic competition, the final qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships later this month. These competitions are stepping stones to a possible place on the 2024 Olympic Team.

Following her 5-point victory over her nearest competitor and earning her first victory in two years, Biles posted on social media to express thanks to her fans.

happy to be back out on the floor! this journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. thank you for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/wENM2wYFqd — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 6, 2023

The 26-year-old Biles shocked the world by stepping away from competition during the 2020 Olympic Games after suffering from a case of “the twisties.” During her time away, Biles dedicated time to her mental health and living as normal as possible for an Olympic champion who appeared to be walking away from her life’s passion.

Earlier this year, Biles married NFL safety Jonathan Owens and beamed with the joy of an ecstatic bride. The couple shared photos on their social media accounts.

But Biles had more good news simmering on the back burner she wanted to keep to herself for a while.

Biles had already been back in the gym during the fall of 2022, just “playing around” to stay in shape, she told The New York Times. She worked with her coaches more early in 2023. It wasn’t until May that Team Biles realized she was heading back to competition.

“I’m not sure I even actually told them or we told each other,” she told the Times of the discussion with her coaches. “I think it was just like, we could kind of see it. Because then Laurent [Landi] was like, ‘OK, we’re competing at Classics,’ and I was like: ‘Oh, I am. OK, got it. It was just kind of unspoken.”

As for Biles’ plans for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, she insists she’s focusing on the present and not any big plans, yet.

“Right now, I think I should just embrace what happened today,” she told the Times.

“I think we’re just trying to take it one step at a time.”

