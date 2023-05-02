Easy coleslaw dressing recipe has ranch flavor for a delicious twist

Coleslaw, the cabbage-based salad that’s a perpetual side dish at diners, barbecue restaurants and backyard cookouts, is a bit divisive. People either love it or hate it. In some very unscientific Reddit polls, voters have been pretty much split down the middle, although in general the “nos” seem to be leading the way.

On the other hand, people love ranch dressing. It has been the best-selling salad topper since 1992, according to Slate — and America’s love affair with ranch shows no sign of stopping. Other dressings don’t even come close. There are TikTokers whose whole personality seems to be how much they love ranch dressing (we’re looking at you, @dawnnfarmer).

I happen to love coleslaw, and I will always try any restaurant’s version wherever I go. I make my own all the time, usually using Todd Wilbur’s Top Secret Recipes version for KFC Coleslaw (although I grew up on the real stuff). However, we’ve found a recipe that looks so easy — and includes ranch dressing flavor! I might have to switch it up next time.

Coleslaw is generally a fairly easy dish to make: Simply cut up some cabbage, carrots and onions or vegetables of your choice. You can always use a prepared coleslaw mix from the bagged salad section of your grocery store.

And making salad dressings are easier than you’d imagine, too. This recipe is no exception. It comes a user named kyleruts on Allrecipes, and it’s simply titled Simple Coleslaw Dressing.

Adobe

In this version, you’ll simply need mayonnaise, white sugar, ranch dressing, cider vinegar and a few spices you may already have on hand, like celery seed and Creole seasoning. Once you’ve got the right amounts in hand, put everything in a jar and shake until everything is mixed.

Of course, you can always change things up a bit. For example, use Beau Monde, red pepper flakes or seasoned salt in place of the Creole seasoning. You can also add a different type of vinegar or a sugar substitute like Stevia. This recipe promises the perfect tang, and commenters who have made it seem to love it.

Find the full recipe here — and enjoy! Making this dressing to brighten up the food offerings at an outdoor summer party could not be easier.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.