The highlight of the Cavaliers, Warriors game was this 5-year-old boy dancing at half-time

CLEVELAND - The Cavs losing misstep against the Golden State Warriors was a complete downer for fans, but one moment that left fans smiling as they left Quicken Loans Arena was a 5-year-old boy dancing superstar.
Tavaris Jones not only knows how to dance but he knows how to entertain a cheering crowd and a light up an entire room.
Jones opened the half-time show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team, and it's safe to say he's the real MVP.
Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors!