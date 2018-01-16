The highlight of the Cavaliers, Warriors game was this 5-year-old boy dancing at half-time

CLEVELAND - The Cavs losing misstep against the Golden State Warriors was a complete downer for fans, but one moment that left fans smiling as they left Quicken Loans Arena was a 5-year-old boy dancing superstar.

Tavaris Jones not only knows how to dance but he knows how to entertain a cheering crowd and a light up an entire room.

Jones opened the half-time show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team, and it's safe to say he's the real MVP.

Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors!



Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors!

His dance moves have already gone viral. Last year, he appeared on The Ellen Show.