Browns fire RB coach Stump Mitchell, TE coach T.C. McCartney

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns season didn't end the way they'd hoped, eliminated in the postseason by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. While the Browns are happy with their core group, the team opted for some change with the offseason upon them, firing two coaches on the offensive side of things.

Running back coach Stump Mitchell and tight end coach T.C. McCartney have been fired, league sources confirmed to News 5.

All season, the offense was certainly the weakest part of the team—but also where many of the season-ending injuries resided. From tackles Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones to running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, the offense took hit after hit.

Still, the Browns felt a need for change. Some around the team were shocked by the news of the decisions. It's the hardest part of the year and the job.

Mitchell has been a beloved part of the Browns organization for more than half a decade. Hired as the running backs coach in 2019, Mitchell and his iconic beard have become a staple of the sidelines.

Over the years, Mitchell has worked the most with Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but also was responsible for coaching the depth, this season in Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and others.

McCartney began working with the Browns in 2014 as an offensive assistant, moving around the ranks in the league before returning to Cleveland in 2020 as an offensive assistant again. In 2022, McCartney was hired as the Browns' tight ends coach, working closely with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, among others.

A report that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had been fired circulated Wednesday morning. However, a league source confirmed Van Pelt remains under contract. The Browns have made no other final decisions apart from Mitchell and McCartney as they continue going through staff evaluations.

The Browns will interview candidates for the positions, with general manager Andrew Berry and Stefanski looking to breathe new life into the offense in 2024, with hopes next year will see them go farther than a Wild Card appearance.