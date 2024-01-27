The Cleveland Browns have hired Jacques Cesaire as their new defensive line coach.

Cesaire will work with Myles Garrett, the favorite to win AP Defensive Player of the Year. Cesaire, who spent the past two seasons in Houston, will replace Ben Bloom.

It’s possible Bloom will stay with Cleveland in another role, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because the team isn't announcing any changes until coach Kevin Stefanski completes interviews.

NFL Network was the first to report the 43-year-old Cesaire’s hiring.

Stefanski has filled several vacancies already and could be closing in on a new offensive coordinator. He's met with five candidates.