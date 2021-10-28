Watch
Trick or treat: Big Ben, Steelers visit Browns on Halloween

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) plays against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
D'Ernest Johnson
Posted at 7:03 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 19:03:40-04

CLEVELAND — It's always a little scary when the Browns and Steelers get together.

And this year, they're doing it on Halloween.

One of the NFL's nastiest rivalries has been dominated by Pittsburgh since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger arrived in 2004, but the Browns have won the last two meetings.

Cleveland ended a long winless drought by beating Pittsburgh in last season's wild-card round.

The Steelers swear they're not seeking revenge and are only focused on keeping this season rolling in the right direction.

The Browns are hoping quarterback Baker Mayfield returns after sitting out last week with an injured left shoulder.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)