Group breaks world record for most mini-golf rounds played to raise money for Kentucky flooding victims

ERLANGER, Ky. — A foursome recently broke the record for most rounds of miniature golf in 24 hours.

Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger played 116 rounds in one day at The Putt-Putt Fun Center in Erlanger, Kentucky. The previous record was set back in 2005 by a group out of Germany who played 80 rounds in 24 hours.

The foursome had to follow some restrictions. They had to go in order, couldn't start the next hole until everyone was finished with the previous hole and they had to have someone keep score of every single putt and hole.

There were cameras and a clock at the course for Guinness World Record Officials to confirm the record.

They started playing at 8 a.m. Sunday and stopped playing Monday at 8 a.m., completing 24 hours straight of Putt-Putt Golf.

The group actually broke the previous record in under 15 hours, at 10:44 p.m. Sunday. Still, they played through the night to push the record even further to 116 rounds.

At 10:44pm last night, the foursome broke the record! Here’s the shot that broke the old record of 80. The foursome is still playing until 8am. I’ll have the updated world record as soon as I receive it.



Video courtesy: Laci Shea@WCPO @GWR pic.twitter.com/VQwOxbRZmB — Adam Duwel🇺🇸🎥 (@AdamDuwel) August 1, 2022

Cole Hetzel said the group was raising money for Matthew 25: Ministries.

"They do some great work here locally with recent tornadoes... and now the flood in Eastern Kentucky, just stuff in our community," Hetzel said.

This isn't the Hetzels' first world record. They've previously broken the longest marathon of playing wiffleball, which is 30 straight hours, and the longest marathon of playing four square, 30 straight hours.

This article was written by Adam Duwel for WCPO.