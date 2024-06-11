Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand

The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest will be without its biggest stars this year.

Major League Eating, which partners to run the event, said it couldn't come to an agreement with Chestnut for him to appear at the event.

Chestnut recently partnered with Impossible Foods, which has created a vegan hot dog.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," Major League Eating said in a statement.

Chestnut won the 2023 event, eating 62 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. That was 13 more than his closest competitor.

The competitive eater would have been going for his 18th championship in the last 19 years.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand," Major League Eating stated.

Chestnut has not commented on not being allowed to participate in this year's event.