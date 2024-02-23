Suspect in custody after student's body found at University of Georgia

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a woman's body was found with "visible injuries" on the University of Georgia’s campus Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

"At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter," the university said in a statement.

The update came hours after UGA police, joined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in the investigation, said they were questioning a person of interest in the homicide case. A news conference scheduled for 7 p.m. is expected to bring further details, and Scripps News will provide those here.

Earlier Friday, police were seen investigating an apartment complex located near the wooded area where 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley's body was found, as well as scouring the woods itself.

Officials were pointed to the area around noon Thursday after a concerned friend reported Riley hadn't returned from a morning run at UGA's intramural fields.

Less than an hour later, police found Riley in the forested area behind Lake Herrick, located near the intramural fields. She was "unconscious and not breathing" with "visible injuries," and emergency medical responders determined she was dead before officers found her.

Riley was a junior at the Augusta University College Of Nursing in Athens, where UGA is also located, at the time of her death. She transferred there after studying at UGA through the spring of 2023 and became a Dean's List student.

"This sudden loss of one of our students is truly heartbreaking," Augusta University said in a statement Friday. "Please keep Laken's family, friends and fellow nursing students in your thoughts and prayers."

Both UGA and Augusta University's Athens campus canceled classes Friday. The former had advised students to travel in groups after saying Thursday it suspected foul play was involved in Riley's death.

This is the first on-campus homicide UGA has seen in at least the last 20 years, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said during a press conference Thursday.

Clark also confirmed the murder case was not related to the "sudden death" of a male UGA student Wednesday. His body was found in his dorm room after officers received a call requesting medical assistance for an "unresponsive individual who had taken steps to cause self-harm," UGA Police records state.

SEE MORE: Foul play suspected after woman found dead at University of Georgia

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com