Taylor Swift arrives at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII

Swift was seen entering the stadium in Las Vegas accompanied by Blake Lively, Ice Spice and others.
Ed Zurga / AP
Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 17:10:06-05

The biggest buzz in football this season wasn't even about football — it was all about Taylor Swift, and she just arrived at Allegiant Stadium to support her boo!

Right after completing her journey from the Tokyo Dome, Swift was seen entering the stadium in Las Vegas accompanied by Blake Lively, Ice Spice and others. 

The pop queen sported a black top paired with bedazzled black jeans, accessorized with a red jacket featuring the number "60" draped over her shoulder. 

Swift is attending to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since early in the season. 

