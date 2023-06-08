Taylor Swift swallowed a bug during tour stop in Chicago

In a truly relatable on-stage moment, Taylor Swift swallowed an unidentified bug while in concert Sunday. It happened during Swift’s Eras tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The pop icon was in the middle of introducing her pianist Karina DePiano when she began to cough.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry. It’s totally fine. It’s just stupid,” she said as she turned away from the audience.

“That was delicious,” she joked. “Is there any chance none of you saw that?”

But Swift showed her cool-under-fire professionalism by not missing a beat.

“This is gonna happen again tonight,” Swift said. “There’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them.”

Naturally, the moment was posted all over the Internet. Watch the video below, from Midwest Music Media.

Commenters on the video admired her professionalism and grace while experiencing one of the trials of summer in a city. And some even expressed jealousy of the insect in question.

@rapguijaro2663 posted, “Not me envying those bugs for making it on The Eras Tour.”

Of course, she’s not the first pop singer to have an embarrassing on-stage moment during a concert. Last April, Billie Eilish tried to kick a balloon and missed, which led her to stumble on stage.

And Beyoncé once got her hair caught in a fan during a concert in Montreal while singing “Halo” and kept going. In this video from fan Jessica Romito, you can see that at least she has some people helping her out.

By comparison, swallowing a bug doesn’t seem so bad. And Swift clearly enjoying her time on the Eras tour, considering she just added eight more concerts, bringing the total show count up to 60, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The new dates include stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. And on Twitter, Swift posted, “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

Somehow in the midst of all these three-hour performances, Swift is also managing to re-release her third re-recorded album: 2010’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will arrive on July 7. It will include collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore singer Hayley Williams.

She wrote on Twitter that she “decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now.”

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

Swift’s tour will be in Detroit this weekend, then moves on to Pittsburgh. She’ll be giving concerts to excited fans all summer, so expect more surprises along the way!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.