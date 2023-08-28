This hot sloppy Joe dip will be the star of your next gathering

Nothing completes a party spread like a decadent dip, particularly if it’s infused with cheesy goodness and a hint of nostalgia. One must-make recipe is Chef John Armand Mitzewich’s hot sloppy Joe dip, a tailgate-ready variation of the popular sandwich.

His dip combines lean ground beef, bell peppers, onions, chicken broth and flour with a variety of flavorful spices and condiments including Dijon mustard, Worcester, brown sugar and cayenne pepper (basically everything you need to make some tasty sloppy Joes). Then the mixture is placed in an oven-proof pan, topped with cheddar and broiled until the cheese is bubbly and slightly brown.

Mitzewich, the chef behind the Food Wishes blog and YouTube channel, recommends serving the mixture hot, warm or room temperature with pieces of sliced baguette. It comes together in about an hour.

Kelly Dixon, the blogger behind Smart School House, shared a similar recipe. But she offers the option of swapping the ground beef for leaner turkey or finishing the dip with additional toppings, such as shredded cheese, diced green or yellow onions and bagel chips.

If a BLT sounds more delicious to you than sloppy Joes, consider this baked party dip made with bacon, sour cream, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and mayo (there’s also a cold option topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese). Or whip up a spinach artichoke dip, which you can make in a Crock-Pot.

There’s an endless number of inventive sweet and savory dip recipes out there. Try this crowd-pleasing deviled egg dip, perfect for serving with sliced vegetables, crackers or pita slices. Or impress your guests with this elote-inspired Mexican corn dip, which you can also serve as a side alongside tacos, burritos or other casual bites. For dessert, consider dip-style variations on banana pudding or pumpkin pie — both great options for your upcoming fall soirées.

