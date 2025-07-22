DOJ seeks to question Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell

The Justice Department announced Tuesday it will seek to interview Ghislaine Maxwell in the coming days as part of its ongoing review of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

"Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?" Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on X Tuesday morning.

He added, "I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits."

RELATED STORY | Johnson faces pressure over Epstein files legislation as August recess nears

The push for more transparency has intensified in recent weeks, following the release of a joint memo from the Justice Department and FBI. The memo stated that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals and no grounds to charge any third parties.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide, but it has fueled widespread conspiracy theories about the extent of his network and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has pledged full transparency, but critics argue that much of the material released so far has been heavily redacted or already publicly available.

