Scripps donations help San Antonio Food Bank support Texas flood survivors

The San Antonio Food Bank serves a 29-county region in Texas, and after the July 4 flash floods, they were already situated to help and their services kicked into overdrive.

"It's going to be a long-term recovery, and we're going to be there. We're known for being there before, during and after the storm," said Eric Cooper, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

The organization works with more than 800 smaller nonprofits, like local churches, to distribute the supplies they've collected. Cooper says food banks truly save lives.

"I think this disaster highlights the vulnerability of all of us and how you need access to nutrition. You need access to security and safety and a home and all those protections. And we just hope that the families that we have the privilege of serving can thrive in the future," Cooper said.

The food bank regularly serves 105,000 people every week, but they provide more than just fruits and veggies.

"Those non-food items during a disaster, like detergents, paper goods, stuff that might have been lost or destroyed, wet and damaged, we're going to want to make sure we replace those things," explained Cooper.

The $20,000 donation from the Scripps Howard Fund will help keep their recovery efforts going.

"So just thank you for everyone a part of the organization, and you know you've made a difference for people that you'll never meet," said Cooper.

But even after disaster recovery wraps up, Cooper says the San Antonio Food bank is committed to providing meals to anyone in need for as long they need.

Tune in Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to watch "Texas Flood Tragedy: The Aftermath," a Scripps News Group Special Report.