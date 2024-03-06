Vegas' Bellagio pauses fountain show after rare bird spotted in water

The Bellagio in Las Vegas shut down its iconic fountain show after a rare bird was spotted in the water.

The Bellagio said in a post on X that it paused the water show after a yellow-billed loon "found comfort on Las Vegas' own Lake Bellagio."

The yellow-billed loon is "an international species of concern," that is among the 10 rarest birds in the U.S., according to National Park Service.

"We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests," said the Bellagio.

The Bellagio, owned by MGM Resorts, is working with state wildlife officials to rescue the rare bird.

Initially, the fountains were paused Wednesday until the resort could determine how to proceed, an MGM Resorts International spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Bellagio was told its water show would not bother the bird, and that its fountains could resume, but the resort still kept operations on hold.

Doug Nielson, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Southern Nevada, told The Associated Press that concerned birders have called about the yellow-billed loon, asking the agency to intervene. He told AP it's not uncommon for migratory birds to visit the valley.

Nielson said a rescue mission could happen if necessary, but for now the agency will continue to monitor the situation, hoping the bird will leave when it realizes it needs a more steady food source.

"We're just going give it space," Nielsen said. "Hopefully, it'll say: 'Gee, I'm not finding anything swimming in here, so I probably need to go.'"

Scripps News has reached out to MGM Resorts for more information.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com