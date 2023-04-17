FORECAST: Chilly air, gusty winds and snow?! A little, yes!

CLEVELAND — You will need warmer coats again to begin next work week. Below average temperatures return early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get stuck near 40. Scattered rain/snow showers will be with us on Monday and a few wet snow flakes may even linger into early Tuesday morning! Brrrr.

We will see more seasonal temperatures return on Wednesday, along with some sunshine. Temperatures will then bump into the lower 70s, along with storm chances returning Thursday afternoon.

More rain and cooler air will be with us as we wrap up the work week, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s Friday. Highs will fall into the low to mid 50s this weekend, with slight chances for rain once again.

What To Expect:



Scattered Showers

Much colder Monday

Few flakes mixing in

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered rain/snow showers with dropping temps. Breezy. | High: 40º

Tuesday: A few rain/snow showers. Breezy. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 62º

Thursday: PM storms. Warmer. | High: 76º

Friday: Rain showers. Thunder. Cooler. | High: 65º

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. Cooler Again. | High: 56º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter