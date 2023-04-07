FORECAST: Chilly today before a GREAT weekend warm-up

CLEVELAND — Plan on high clouds through the day but we're dry! Dry and cool. Temps struggling today thanks to a north breeze. We're stuck in the 40s all day. Middle 40s for most. We've had some rough Home Openers for the Guardians but this won't be too bad. Bright, cool, breezy... We've had worse!

Tomorrow we're even brighter and a bit warmer. Looking closer to 50 with closer to 60 by Easter Sunday. May even squeeze out 70s next week. Get ready for warmth.

What To Expect:



Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!

Getting mild throughout the weekend

Near 60 and sunshine for Easter

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 45º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & bit milder. | High: 50º

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 58º

Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 65º

