Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Chilly today before a GREAT weekend warm-up

Cleveland weather from News 5
slot0.jpg
Posted at 3:27 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 03:27:48-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on high clouds through the day but we're dry! Dry and cool. Temps struggling today thanks to a north breeze. We're stuck in the 40s all day. Middle 40s for most. We've had some rough Home Openers for the Guardians but this won't be too bad. Bright, cool, breezy... We've had worse!

Tomorrow we're even brighter and a bit warmer. Looking closer to 50 with closer to 60 by Easter Sunday. May even squeeze out 70s next week. Get ready for warmth.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!
  • Getting mild throughout the weekend
  • Near 60 and sunshine for Easter

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 45º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & bit milder. | High: 50º

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 58º

Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018