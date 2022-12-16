Watch Now
FORECAST: Frigid temps and pockets of snow heading our way

Posted at 6:19 AM, Dec 16, 2022
CLEVELAND — Friday we'll hang out in the 30s all day with a couple of light snow showers. Plan on minor accumulations under 1" through the weekend... including the Browns game Saturday.

By Sunday the snow will be focused more on the primary snow belt with lake effect snow possible close to the shoreline.

In addition to the snow, cold is on the way! We're dropping WAY BELOW normal this weekend and it may drop even COLDER by NEXT weekend. Snow is likely by next Thursday and Friday, setting the table for a White Christmas Day.

What To Expect:

  • A few wet snow showers Friday
  • Light snow possible Saturday
  • Weekend highs in the 30s
  • Much Colder late next week!

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Light snow possible. Colder. | High: 38º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. Cold. | High: 32º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 31º

Monday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 37º

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Much colder. | High: 27º

Thursday: Scattered snow. Accumulations possible! Cold. | High: 28º

Friday: Scattered snow. Accumulations possible! Windy. Cold. | High: 25º

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. Cold. | High: 19º

Christmas Day: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 21º

