FORECAST: More sunshine but temps still struggle

CLEVELAND — Cool sunshine will be the rule on Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the lower 50s.
Frost/freezing temps return Wednesday night with lows in the lower 30s.
Plan on another round of frost advisories and freeze warnings.
What To Expect:
- More sunshine today
- Slowly warming temps
- Thursday = pick day of the week!
- A wet weather weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. | High: 50º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 60º
Friday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 59º
Saturday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 62º
Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 56º
