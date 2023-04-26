Watch Now
FORECAST: More sunshine but temps still struggle

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 05:52:39-04

CLEVELAND — Cool sunshine will be the rule on Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the lower 50s.

Frost/freezing temps return Wednesday night with lows in the lower 30s.
Plan on another round of frost advisories and freeze warnings.

What To Expect:

  • More sunshine today
  • Slowly warming temps
  • Thursday = pick day of the week!
  • A wet weather weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. | High: 50º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 60º

Friday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 59º

Saturday: Scattered (heavy) rain. | High: 62º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 56º

