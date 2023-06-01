FORECAST: Relief from the heat is around the corner

CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the rest of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during the afternoon on Thursday and even into Friday.
By Friday & Saturday, inland temperatures will soar up to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler...in the lower and middle 80s.
The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers & again on Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain changes do not look robust.
What To Expect:
- Thursday highs in the 80s
- Very warm and dry all week!
- Near 90 inland on Friday & Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 86º
Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 86º
Saturday: Isolated showers. | High: 82º
Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 73º
Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 75º
