Major winter storm could disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel rush

As the nation’s airports prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year, a major snowstorm could disrupt plans to close out the holiday weekend.

Winter storm warnings are in place for parts of 10 states, from Ohio to South Dakota. Major cities bracing for heavy snowfall include Chicago, Milwaukee and Indianapolis.

Lighter snow is possible in cities including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Minneapolis.

“The combination of heavy snow rates along with gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions due to limited visibility and snow-covered roadways,” the National Weather Service said.

The same system could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys late Saturday and into Sunday before reaching the East Coast later Sunday.

The National Weather Service also warned of potential flooding along the western Gulf Coast.

This active weather pattern comes as millions of Americans return home from the Thanksgiving holiday. Last year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest day of the year at the nation’s airports.

For drivers, AAA said to expect heavy traffic on interstates throughout the day Sunday.