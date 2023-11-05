This is why no 2 snowflakes are alike

The way that ice crystals join together gives every snowflake a unique design. Even so, most snowflakes have six points or six sides. They form seven basic shapes: stars, needles, dendrites (having branches), plates, columns, columns capped with plates, or irregular due to damage. What form a snowflake takes depends on the temperature and the amount of moisture in the cloud when they are forming.

Ultimately, it is the temperature at which a crystal forms — and, to a lesser extent, the humidity of the air — that determines the basic shape of the ice crystal. Thus, we see long needle-like crystals at 23 degrees and flat plate-like crystals at 5 degrees.

The intricate shape of a single arm of the snowflake is determined by the atmospheric conditions experienced by the entire ice crystal as it falls. A crystal might begin to grow arms in one manner, and then minutes or even seconds later, slight changes in the surrounding temperature or humidity cause the crystal to grow in another way.

Although the six-sided shape is always maintained, the ice crystal (and its six arms) may branch off in new directions. Because each arm experiences the same atmospheric conditions, the arms look identical.

