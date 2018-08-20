Smoke all the way from the California wildfires is appearing on Northeast Ohio radar

Fair
A firefighter monitors a back fire while battling the Mendocino Complex fire on August 7, 2018 near Lodoga, California. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which is made up of the River Fire and Ranch Fire, has surpassed the Thomas Fire to become the largest wilfire in California state history with over 280,000 acres charred and at least 75 homes destroyed.
CLEVELAND - Residents in Northeast Ohio felt the effects of the California wildfires on Sunday.
If you noticed the sky was hazy over the weekend, that's because smoke from the wildfires created an overcast that could be seen on weather satellites from Lake Erie to Pittsburgh.
Did you notice the sky looking weird today? That is smoke from wild fires creating that hazy look today. You can see it from Lake Erie to Pittsburgh on the satellite. #Cleveland #Weather @WEWS pic.twitter.com/V3dFTMFVuf— Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) August 19, 2018
The National Weather Service in Cleveland predicted the hazy skies would make for a beautiful reddish sunset on Sunday evening.
Beautiful #Sunset Alert!!! The smokey hazy skies should make a brillant, redish sunset this evening. Sunset is 8:20 pm EDT. Share your pictures with us if you take one! #OHwx #PAwx #Ohio #LakeErie #Weather #CLEwx #ThisIsCLE #NWS pic.twitter.com/Ndj5FiQkmh— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 19, 2018
News 5 photographer Brian Sobolewski captured the bright red sun setting over Lake Erie.
Smoke was seen high in the western hemisphere on the National Weather Service radar.
Photo courtesy of NWSCLE.