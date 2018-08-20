Smoke all the way from the California wildfires is appearing on Northeast Ohio radar

CLEVELAND - Residents in Northeast Ohio felt the effects of the California wildfires on Sunday.

If you noticed the sky was hazy over the weekend, that's because smoke from the wildfires created an overcast that could be seen on weather satellites from Lake Erie to Pittsburgh.

Did you notice the sky looking weird today? That is smoke from wild fires creating that hazy look today. You can see it from Lake Erie to Pittsburgh on the satellite. #Cleveland #Weather @WEWS pic.twitter.com/V3dFTMFVuf — Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) August 19, 2018

The National Weather Service in Cleveland predicted the hazy skies would make for a beautiful reddish sunset on Sunday evening.

News 5 photographer Brian Sobolewski captured the bright red sun setting over Lake Erie.

Smoke was seen high in the western hemisphere on the National Weather Service radar.

Photo courtesy of NWSCLE.