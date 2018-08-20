Smoke all the way from the California wildfires is appearing on Northeast Ohio radar

Kaylyn Hlavaty
9:05 AM, Aug 20, 2018
A firefighter monitors a back fire while battling the Mendocino Complex fire on August 7, 2018 near Lodoga, California. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which is made up of the River Fire and Ranch Fire, has surpassed the Thomas Fire to become the largest wilfire in California state history with over 280,000 acres charred and at least 75 homes destroyed. 

Justin Sullivan
CLEVELAND - Residents in Northeast Ohio felt the effects of the California wildfires on Sunday. 

If you noticed the sky was hazy over the weekend, that's because smoke from the wildfires created an overcast that could be seen on weather satellites from Lake Erie to Pittsburgh. 

The National Weather Service in Cleveland predicted the hazy skies would make for a beautiful reddish sunset on Sunday evening.

News 5 photographer Brian Sobolewski captured the bright red sun setting over Lake Erie.

Smoke was seen high in the western hemisphere on the National Weather Service radar.

Photo courtesy of NWSCLE.

 

