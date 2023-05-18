Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 8 a.m. Thursday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Screenshot 2023-05-17 224912.jpg
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 22:53:07-04

Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning across the News 5 viewing area.

The following counties are under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 8 a.m.:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Geauga
  • Holmes
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Wayne
  • Trumbull

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Lorain, Cuyahoga and parts of Erie County until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing in most areas. Freezing conditions could damage houseplants, crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Protect those plants from tonight's frosty cold temperatures

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018