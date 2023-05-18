Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 8 a.m. Thursday

Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning across the News 5 viewing area.

The following counties are under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 8 a.m.:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Geauga

Holmes

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Wayne

Trumbull

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Lorain, Cuyahoga and parts of Erie County until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing in most areas. Freezing conditions could damage houseplants, crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

