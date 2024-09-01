Widespread protests erupt in Israel after murders of 6 hostages by Hamas

Massive protests broke out in Israel amid outrage over the news that six hostage bodies were discovered in Gaza.

Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government reach a cease-fire deal and safely bring the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas home.

Israel's largest trade union announced it will be going on strike starting Tuesday morning, which will suspend operations at the Ben Gurion International Airport. Meanwhile, restaurants are expected to shut their doors and a number of municipalities in Tel Aviv will not offer services.

Three of the hostages recovered were slated to be released back to Israel under a cease-fire agreement. However, their release was delayed when Israel and Hamas could not reach a deal.

The protests come as funerals were being held for some of the hostage victims, whose bodies were discovered in a Hamas-run tunnel in Rafah.

Among those recovered was the body of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American who had become a prominent figure during his nearly yearlong captivity at the hands of Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin and four of the others hostages recovered were among the dozens of people abducted at a music festival during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.