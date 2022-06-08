Your Recovery Counseling, a "Your Health Matters" sponsor and sponsor of this page, offers services to help people recover from substance use, modify behaviors, find happiness, and enjoy the life they're living.

More about Your Recovery Counseling from their website:

Your Recovery Counseling offers a FREE 15-minute Virtual Consultation. For our initial consultation, we will discuss what services you are looking for, we will identify the best ways to meet your needs, will address insurance and self-pay options, and finally determine the next appropriate steps.

At Your Recovery Counseling, we look forward to helping you achieve abstinence and reduce barriers related to recovery. All services are offered with the option of in-person services or a virtual platform; allowing the consumer to seek help without the barrier of commuting. Your Recovery Counseling provides outpatient SUD groups and Individual therapy. The hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assessments are completed Monday through Friday 7:30 am-6:00 pm, with Saturday assessment availability by appointment only between the hours of 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Outpatient groups are offered 2x a week on Monday 4:30 pm-6:00 pm and Wednesday 11:00 am-12:30 pm. Intensive Outpatient groups are offered Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11:00 am-2:00 pm. Assessment scheduling, Case Management services, and Individual therapy are coordinated based on your needs; during normal hours of operation.

Your Recovery Counseling is OMHAS certified, we accept most insurances, Ohio Medicaid, and Self Pay options available. Your Recovery Counseling is also verified by Psychology Today.

Your Recovery Counseling mission is to help people recover from substance use, modify behaviors, find happiness, and enjoy the life their living. At Your Recovery Counseling, we value the utilization of professional frameworks grounded in ethics, to support clients’ dignity and self-worth. The interventions our clinicians use increase the efficacy of successful outcomes. Our goal is to bring high-quality, supportive, and effective behavioral health care; to the community. Our Vision at Your Recovery is to be a premier provider that families and the community can rely on; to meet their needs through the lens of unconditional positive regard, using evidence-based interventions; to assist persons served, as they make the transition through stages of change.

We're the best in our field, and it's all thanks to the incredible professional relationships we've established with our clientele.

Learn more and schedule your free 15-minute virtual consultation here.