Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

MarketplaceSpotlight5

Case Western Reserve University’s new Executive Leadership Development Experience

12:26 PM, Jan 10, 2023
Dr. Melvin Smith with Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management spoke to Spotlight 5 about the school’s new Executive Leadership Development Experience.

Dr. Melvin Smith with Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management spoke to Spotlight 5 about the school’s new Executive Leadership Development Experience.

Learn more about it at: https://weatherhead.case.edu/elde

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.