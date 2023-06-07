Learn how to Weed it G'out at this year's NKF Cleveland Kidney Walk

What do kidneys, plants, and gout have in common? More than you think. Brad Marder, M.D., nephrologist, medical director at Horizon Therapeutics is joined by Anna Tzinis, M.S., executive director at National Kidney Foundation (NKF) of Ohio, to discuss the connection between chronic kidney disease and gout, and Horizon’s Weed it G’out pop-up garden at the 2023 Cleveland Kidney Walk on June 11.

Join Horizon Therapeutics, NKF Northern Ohio and the broader community by learning how to Weed it G’out at GoutRevealed.com and KidneyWalk.org/Cleveland.