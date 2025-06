Put your golf clubs to work for a great cause at the 14th Annual Blossom Hill Golf Outing, with proceeds benefiting the organization that provides loving care for individuals with disabilities, their families, and the communities they serve.

On Spotlight 5, we spoke to Blossom Hill President and CEO Lisa Kristosik about the event, which is taking place on Monday, June 23.

to learn more about event, including a way to support Blossom Hill, even if you don't play golf.