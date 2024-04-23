Snack to Help Stay Energized!

Brand Spotlight

Dandy Celery recently launched its celery dippers to make snacking a breeze! Their celery is sweeter, crispier, and less stringy celery than any other celery on the grocery store shelves.

With temperatures rising, it's important to have snacks that can keep you hydrated and energized, like celery, on hand!

Celery is 90% water, so it aids digestion and supports heart health with Vitamin K.

Even better, when foods taste good and are convenient, people are more likely to eat them, which is why Dandy Celery recently launched its Celery Dippers to make snacking a breeze! Their celery is sweeter, crispier, and less stringy celery than any other celery on the grocery store shelves, so keep an eye out at your local Giant Eagle and visit DudaFresh.com to learn more!

