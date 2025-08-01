Spotlight 5's Sara Carnes was on location at a water-damaged home to speak with Steve Chaplin from Cleveland Water and Fire Restoration about the services they offer, including on a 24/7 emergency basis. He said the most common mistake he sees with water damage is homeowners waiting too long – they need to get someone out quickly, within 24 to 48 hours.
What do you do if your home suffers water damage?
