Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

MarketplaceSpotlight5

What do you do if your home suffers water damage?

Modified:
Spotlight 5's Sara Carnes was on location at a water-damaged home to speak with Steve Chaplin from Cleveland Water and Fire Restoration about the services they offer, including on a 24/7 emergency basis.
What do you do if your home suffers water damage?

Spotlight 5's Sara Carnes was on location at a water-damaged home to speak with Steve Chaplin from Cleveland Water and Fire Restoration about the services they offer, including on a 24/7 emergency basis. He said the most common mistake he sees with water damage is homeowners waiting too long – they need to get someone out quickly, within 24 to 48 hours.
 
Learn more at ClevelandWaterAndFire.com

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.