What is neuropathy and how can it affect you

Spotlight 5 visited the Hunter Wellness Center to chat with Dr. Lamar Hunter about what neuropathy is and how it can affect you.
Learn more about the Hunter Wellness Center’s neuropathy treatment by calling 216-369-6875 or by visiting HunterCWC.com
Brand Spotlight
Sponsored Content
Spotlight 5 visited the Hunter Wellness Center to chat with Dr. Lamar Hunter about what neuropathy is and how it can affect you.
Learn more about the Hunter Wellness Center’s neuropathy treatment by calling 216-369-6875 or by visiting HunterCWC.com