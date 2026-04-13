Sponsored: Cleveland Eye Clinic

The Cleveland Eye Clinic is a trusted leader in comprehensive eye care, serving Northeast Ohio since 1943. With a team of highly skilled specialists and state-of-the-art technology, the practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve their best possible vision.

From routine eye exams to advanced procedures like LASIK and cataract surgery, Cleveland Eye Clinic offers a full range of services tailored to each patient’s needs. Known for its commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and personalized care, the clinic provides a seamless experience focused on long-term eye health and outstanding results.

Join us every Monday on News 5 at 7 for the latest Your Health Matters segments, where Cleveland Eye Clinic experts share valuable insights to help you take charge of your vision and overall eye health.

Website: https://clevelandeyeclinic.com/

Phone: 866-598-5629

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClevelandEye

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clevelandeyeclinic/

