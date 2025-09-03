Brand Spotlight

VetConnect is a powerful, one-day event for veterans and their families

Jon Reiss, the Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission, speaks about Vet Connect, a powerful, one-day event exclusively for veterans and their families to connect with resources and assistance.

VetConnect is being held on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Click here to register and see more information on VetConnect, including all the services and resources that will be provided to veterans and their families.

