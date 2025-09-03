VetConnect is a powerful, one-day event for veterans and their families

Jon Reiss, the Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission, speaks about Vet Connect, a powerful, one-day event exclusively for veterans and their families to connect with resources and assistance.

VetConnect is being held on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Click here to register and see more information on VetConnect, including all the services and resources that will be provided to veterans and their families.

This Spotlight on Veterans segment is sponsored by the Cuyahoga County Veterans Services Commission and the DD-214 Chronicle.